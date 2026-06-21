Josh Gentry named head baseball coach at Hanover High School

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Josh Gentry has been named the new head baseball coach at Hanover High School.

Gentry most recently served as head coach at Mills Godwin, where he stepped down after the 2025 season. He was named Region 5C Coach of the Year during his tenure there and earlier in 2021.

Gentry steps down as Godwin's baseball coach after 11 seasons

In five seasons at Godwin, Gentry's teams went 85-27 with three regional titles and four trips to the state tournament, including a state final appearance in 2024.

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