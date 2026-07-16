Virginia State Police Col. Jeff Katz talks leadership, speeding tickets, and transcendental meditation

RICHMOND, Va. — Jeffrey Katz has been in law enforcement for more than three decades, and in that time he’s seen it all.

Katz came to the Richmond area from Florida in 2018 when he was named the police chief of Chesterfield County.

Now, after a spell with the FBI, he’s the head of the Virginia State Police.

On the latest episode of ‘Untold - A WTVR Podcast,’ the career lawman talks to Catie Beck about leadership, policing in a highly politicized 21st century, the fight against fentanyl, concerns about AI, and how transcendental meditation has helped with his mission to protect and serve.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.