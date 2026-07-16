Some Chesterfield residents say Google data center open house left questions unanswered

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County residents got their first chance Wednesday to speak directly with Google representatives about the company's plan to build three data center campuses in the county — but many expressed frustration with the event's format.

The open house was held at Brightpoint Community College. Dozens of neighbors cycled in and out of the event, which featured information tables and poster boards rather than a structured public forum.

"I just didn't expect it to be like this with poster boards and a loud, noisy room," said Elizabeth Ream.

Some attendees said the format made it difficult to learn anything meaningful and called for a more structured setting.

"What really needs to be done if they want to communicate to the public is have a town hall type meeting or several, and so that people can hear what questions are being asked and they can hear the answers," said Mike Uzel.

Mary Finley-Brook, a longtime Chesterfield resident, echoed that sentiment.

"People are coming out saying this was a waste of time. They're not getting any information," Finley-Brook said.

Google is planning to build three data center campuses in Chesterfield County. The projects — known as Project Peanut, which is already under construction, Project Loch, and Project Skye — would bring 11 hyperscale data centers across more than 1,500 acres.

Residents raised concerns about water usage, noise, and rising energy costs.

"They use millions of gallons of water per day, and so we're being greenwashed," Finley-Brook said.

Watch: Chesterfield residents demand answers on data center expansion

Chesterfield residents demand answers on data center expansion

Uzel said he is worried about noise levels coming from the data centers and the generators they have to run. Ream pointed to utility costs as another concern.

"Everyone's energy bill has gone up," Ream said.

Clay Allsop, Google's Regional Public Affairs Manager, said the company came to the open house to be transparent with the community.

"We're here to share the facts and information, so people can make up their own minds with accurate information, and also to differentiate ourselves and to show how we do data centers differently," Allsop said.

CBS 6 asked Allsop why Chesterfield was selected.

"We made a financial commitment to invest in Virginia, and this is part of that commitment to invest in Virginia," Allsop said.

Google says it plans to cover the cost of electrical infrastructure needed for its facilities. The company also says it is working to reduce noise and replenish more water than it uses. Still, trust remains a central concern for many residents.

"Without communication, I don't think the county can succeed, and Google can't succeed," Uzel said.

Google says these projects are long-term investments, and that community feedback will continue to shape their development.

Residents who missed Wednesday's open house have another opportunity to speak with Google representatives Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cosby High School.

Google also launched a website with details about the Chesterfield County projects.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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