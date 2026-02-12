Memorial games will honor young basketball star Jaylen Martinez

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Jaylen Martinez, a promising young basketball star, died in an accidental shooting almost a year ago. Now, his mother and basketball community are working to ensure his name and mission live on.

"The legacy that he left behind speaks volumes, and it speaks louder than his short 13 years here," said Ciera Martinez, Jaylen's mother.

Jaylen Martinez could almost always be found at or near a basketball court. The son of former VCU guard Joey Rodriguez had an exceptional talent that impressed coaches and teammates.

"Jay got that Kobe Bryant effect," said Gerard Dean, who coached Jaylen. "Monday through Sunday, the kid worked out Monday through Sunday. The 3-point line was like a layup to him."

The young basketball star's life was tragically cut short last year in an accidental shooting at a friend's house.

"When Jay passed, it didn't only traumatize Richmond, it traumatized the world," Dean said.

Almost a year later, memories of what Jaylen did on the court and his willingness to help others continue to inspire his community. Several of Jaylen's coaches are hosting a basketball game series called the "Biggest Apples All Star Games" on Friday in his memory.

"Friday, it's going to be about the kids, and about Jay's name, so that's what Friday will be about," Martinez said.

Around 80 middle schoolers will play inside Hoopers Gym, including former teammates of Jaylen and opponents he faced on the court.

Despite packing so much into his 13 years of life and touching many hearts along the way, Jaylen's impact continues through his mother's efforts. Some of the money from admission to the basketball game will support Jaylen's nonprofit that Ciera Martinez started called "Love Like Jaylen."

"I wanted to focus more on loving like Jaylen and having that big heart that he has and giving back to kids less fortunate to help them keep going with their basketball dreams, because that's what Jay does," Martinez said.

The nonprofit has another important mission: gun safety.

"As we know, this accident happened because guns weren't stored properly or legally like they should be," Martinez said.

While Ciera looks forward to expanding Love Like Jaylen and paying it forward like her son did, she plans to speak to parents at basketball games about the importance of firearm safety and give out lock boxes to gun owners.

"If I can, just like I said, bring awareness to parents doing their job of protecting the youth then I feel like, it would never replace what I lost, but I know that somebody else won't have to live this nightmare that I'm going to be living the rest of my life," Martinez said.

On and off the court, Jaylen Martinez will forever be missed. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Friday for the memorial game, and coaches expect to raise between $5,000 to $8,000 for Jaylen's Non-Profit.

