Virginia lawmakers condemn Democratic AG nominee Jay Jones over threatening texts to GOP lawmaker

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers are responding with sharp criticism after Democratic Attorney General nominee Jay Jones apologized for sending threatening text messages to a former Republican House Speaker in 2022.

The controversy erupted Friday when National Review reported that Jones texted a Republican delegate saying he would "put two bullets to the head" of former Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert. Jones also allegedly wished harm on Gilbert's children during a follow-up phone call.

Republican lawmakers across Virginia and nationally have called for Jones to withdraw from the race. President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Jones' opponent, current Attorney General Jason Miyares, have all demanded his resignation.

Miyares held a news conference Saturday rejecting Jones' apology, questioning its timing and sincerity.

"Jay Jones regrets it only after it endangers his campaign," Miyares said. "Jay Jones said he would take it back only because that's what he needs to do to try to stay on this ticket."

Democratic leaders have offered more measured but critical responses. Former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, said she was "disgusted" by the texts and spoke to Jones about the matter. She added that he must take full responsibility for his words.

Current House Speaker Don Scott addressed the situation during remarks at a Hopewell church, urging voters not to get distracted by the controversy despite acknowledging the seriousness of the situation.

"We have to be mature in our thinking in how we vote," Scott said. "We can't get distracted. They want us to get distracted by a text message here or something else. Stay focused."

The bipartisan condemnation highlights the severity of Jones' comments, with lawmakers from both parties expressing concern about the threatening nature of the messages. However, only Republican officials have called for his resignation from the race.

Jones initially dismissed the reports as a "smear campaign" from his Republican opponent but later released a longer statement apologizing to Gilbert and his family. He indicated he plans to remain in the Attorney General race despite the mounting pressure from GOP lawmakers.

Early voting has already begun in Virginia, with Election Day scheduled for just over four weeks away.

