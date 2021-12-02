Jasmine Moore, missing for more than a year, found dead in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Jasmine Moore's remains have been located more than a year since she was reported missing from Chesterfield County.

"Following an extensive investigation, Moore's remains were recovered at a location in Dinwiddie County," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Her death is currently being investigated by that jurisdiction."

Moore, 24, was last seen alive on Saturday, October 3, 2020, leaving her home on Rowanty Court.

Friends reported her missing the next day.

Moore's parents said when they had not heard from their daughter, they quickly knew something was wrong.

“No contact with her friends, me or him, or sisters or brothers. Something isn’t right and I just want my child back, safe, unharmed,” Moore's mother Lucinda Jordan told CBS 6 days after the disappearance.

She described her daughter as happy, bubbly, and kind.

Chesterfield Police previously released photographs of Moore’s black Ford found abandoned on Monday, October 5, 2020. Lt. Brad Conner said a Prince George County officer spotted the car on the northbound on-ramp of Interstate 95 near exit 45.

“There were no keys in the vehicle,” Conner stated. “We’ve looked through it and are trying to see if there’s anything in the vehicle that may lead to her whereabouts.”

