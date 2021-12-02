Search warrants reveal moments before Jasmine Moore’s abduction

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Search warrants obtained by CBS 6 revealed Jasmine Moore knew the man charged with her abduction when she went missing more than a year ago.

Moore's remains were located in October 2021, more than a year after she was reported missing from Chesterfield County.

On Thursday, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed hunters found the skeletal remains of the 24-year-old in woods off Anderson Mill Road.

Detectives arrested 27-year-old Ellis Dean Briggs and charged him with abducting Moore on Wednesday.

Search warrants reveal on October 3, 2020, Moore drove to Brigg’s home in Dinwiddie to hangout. Briggs told detectives that the two went separate ways about an hour after drinking.

According to the court documents, cell phone records from both Moore and Brigg’s devices show they were together until the next morning including where Moore’s car was found abandoned off I-95.

“Detectives recovered items from within Moore’s car that was abandoned on I95 that had staining on them which was determine to the blood of Jasmine Moore which is indicative that Moore had been injured,” the documents stated.

Search warrants of Brigg’s Malones Road home said detectives seized handguns and ammo. Investigators discovered a burn pit with bone fragments, spent cartridge cases, melted clothing and a bullet where Moore’s body was found, according to the warrant.

A neighbor and court documents said Brigg’s relatives own the property near where the 24-year-old was discovered.

“This is the closure we needed,” Moore’s parents told CBS 6.

Sheika Jones said she knew Moore for 10 years and was shocked to hear the news.

“That wasn’t something I was expecting to hear. I’ll remember her by her smile. It was always laughter with her. She wanted to go into nursing. And I know she loved her kids so much,” she said.

Natalie Wilson, the co-founder of Black and Missing Foundation, said her organization had just spoken to Moore’s parents on Wednesday and was interested in sharing her daughter's story.

“We were contacted by Jasmine Moore’s mother and, matter of fact yesterday, we had a media opportunity scheduled for her,” Wilson described.

About 30 minutes later, Moore’s parents would find out that the medical examiner confirmed the skeletal remains were their daughter's.

“It’s answers for her family and they deserve to know what happened to her,” Wilson explained. “I hope justice will be served.”

Briggs is being held without bond in Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta, Virginia.

The Chesterfield County Police and the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office worked in collaboration on the case.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.