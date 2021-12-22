Victim in Bethel Street shooting identified

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a Tuesday homicide on Bethel Street.

The victim has been identified as Jashod Edwards, 30, of Richmond.

On Tuesday around 11:19 a.m., Richmond Police responded to VCU Medical Center for the report of a shooting victim who arrived in a private vehicle.

Detectives determined the shooting took place in the 2300 block of Bethel Street.

Officers located the man, now identified as Edwards, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.