Vigil planned for man killed in double shooting near Ashland Walmart

ASHLAND, Va. — A vigil this weekend will honor James Smith, who was killed in a double shooting in the parking lot of an Ashland shopping center on Wednesday.

Smith's mother said the vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Saturday at 647 S. Taylor Street in Ashland.

Local News Arrest made after 2 killed near Ashland Walmart WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

The shooting happened at the Ashland Square shopping center on Hill Carter Parkway around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Walmart and Dollar Tree stores, according to Ashland Police.

Officials said 24-year-old Unique White, of Bowling Green, was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a scheduled drug.

Arrest made after witness says fistfight led to deadly double shooting near Walmart

A witness told Jon Burkett she saw an argument among three men before guns were drawn and four or five shots rang out.

"Three boys in the parking lot, fighting over a girl," she said. "It started as a fistfight. I know all three of them. I was standing by myself, and then I heard the gunshots so I ran back to my car and one of the other girls was screaming for help, screaming for help, and the boy was in the car bleeding from his side and on his arm."

Police said their investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Ashland Police at 804-798-1227, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or leave a tip at www.ashlandpolice.us. Anyone providing a tip can remain anonymous.

Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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