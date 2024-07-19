'Non-verbal and deaf' missing Chesterfield man was last seen nearly 2 week ago, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a man described as "non-verbal and deaf" who has been missing for nearly two weeks in Chesterfield County.

Jamar D. Porter, 39, was reported missing by caregivers on Thursday, July 18, Chesterfield Police said.

Porter, of the 11600 block of Olde Coach Drive, was last seen near his residence on Saturday. July 6.

Police said the 39-year-old, whom they described as non-verbal and deaf, is without his medication to treat his mental health and medical conditions.

"If located and contact is made, please be aware that Porter only communicates through written text," officers said.

Police described Porter as a Black male, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 197 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Officials said Porter is known to frequent areas in Richmond.

Anyone with information about Porter’s whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.



SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.