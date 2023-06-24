'Justice for Jabria' vigil remembers Glen Allen High student killed at graduation party

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Dozens of people gathered to remember 17-year-old Jabria Brown at Crump Park in Glen Allen Saturday afternoon.

The Glen Allen High School studen died after she was shot a large graduation party at a home in the 5300 block of Jennifer Pond Way last weekend, according to Henrico Police.

Photo provided to WTVR Jabria Brown

Dozens of friends, family and classmates gathered with tears in their eyes at the vigil.

Many wore the rising senior's favorite colors: black and gold.

Loved ones created shirts with photos of the teen that read “Long Live Jabria” and “Justice for Jabria”.

Friends compiled a tribute video they shared featuring videos and pictures of Brown as classmates sobbed in each others arms.

Faith leaders spoke to the crowd of teens about the importance of solving problems without guns and learning to the value life.

CBS 6 previously spoke to Brown's family, who shared that the party Brown attended was posted on social media and that hundreds of people showed up.

Family said they remain shocked and distraught over this loss. They described her as energetic, joyful and said she always had jokes.

“She just had this brightness to her when she came into the room it was brightness and everyone loved her,” Jabria's sister, Ja’miya Brown, said.

The Browns said they just want to know what happened that night and who is responsible for her death.

That is why they are pleading with anyone who attended the event or knows anything about what happened to come forward.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

