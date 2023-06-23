Her daughter was killed at a graduation party. What role did social media play in the tragedy?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Five days after someone killed 17-year-old Jabria Brown at a graduation party in Henrico County, the teenager's mother is left wondering who did this, and why.

"It was just a party everyone was invited to," Brittany Waddy said about Saturday night's party on Jennifer Pond Way in Highland Springs.

But in the end, it wasn't just a party. As word of the party spread on social media, Waddy said it appeared the party grew out of control.

"When I saw videos of the party, you would've thought it was a big outside concert," she said. "The kids looked like they could barely move out there."

Family friend Pastor Valerie Coley said social media played a role in the shooting that killed the rising Glen Allen High School senior.

WTVR

"When you place a flyer on social media, you open it up so that more than the original list of those invited will show up," she said. "That's the real problem."

“It was at least, 300 to 400 people out here and one person came and ruined everything," one partygoer, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBS 6 earlier in the week.

Henrico Police first responded to the home at about 10 p.m. Saturday when neighbors reported the loud party.

"Upon officers’ arrival, there was an estimated 100 vehicles in this Henrico community. Just before 10:30 p.m., officers gave advice and were working to clear the area," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the shooting. "At approximately 11 p.m., additional calls were received to the same home and nearly 10 minutes later, there were additional reports of people fighting and a shooting."

The anonymous partygoer said the shooting happened in the street, away from the property where the party was happening.

“Ten minutes before it was time to shut the switch off, we hear ‘pow, pow pow,’" the witness said.

Local News Teen killed at Henrico house party. Partygoer tells CBS 6 what happened. Elizabeth Holmes

Brown was killed and a man was injured in the shooting.

Brown's 16-year-old sister was standing next to her when she was shot.

Now Waddy is working to seek counseling for her daughter to help her cope with that trauma while preparing to bury her 17-year-old daughter Jabria.

"Her mother can't see her graduate and walk across that stage next year. Her mother can't see her walk down the aisle. Her mother can't experience grandbabies because of negligence," Coley said. "We got to speak up as a community."

The weekend shooting was not the first family tragedy Waddy has had to endure. Six years ago, Waddy's sister Delicia walked away from a King's Dominion campground and was never seen again.

Anyone with information about the party shooting or Delicia Waddy's disappearance was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Local News She walked away from a camp 6 years ago. Her family is still searching for her. Jon Burkett

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.