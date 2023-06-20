Teen killed at Henrico house party. Partygoer tells CBS 6 what happened.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Jabria Brown, the Glen Allen High School student killed at a weekend high party, was remembered as a "beautiful person" by a former teacher who shared their memories online. Because of her age, Henrico Police could not confirm Brown was the victim of the Saturday night shooting, but Brown's family members have confirmed their loved one was killed.

Glen Allen High School principal Reginald Davenport also confirmed in a message to parents that the community was in mourning over the loss of a student. He did not provide details about the "untimely loss" of the rising Glen Allen High School senior. Henrico Police have confirmed a teenage girl was killed at a Saturday night house party on Jennifer Pond Way in Highland Springs.

Photo provided to WTVR Jabria Brown

“It was at least, 300 to 400 people out here and one person came and ruined everything," one partygoer, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

That partygoer said private security was on hand at the event.

“They looked like SWAT. It was two of them," the partygoer said. "They wouldn’t let anyone in or out that gate.”

Henrico Police first responded to the home at about 10 p.m. Saturday when neighbors reported the loud party.

"Upon officers’ arrival, there was an estimated 100 vehicles in this Henrico community. Just before 10:30 p.m., officers gave advice and were working to clear the area," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the shooting. "At approximately 11 p.m., additional calls were received to the same home and nearly 10 minutes later, there were additional reports of people fighting and a shooting."

The anonymous partygoer said the shooting happened in the street, away from the property where the party was happening.

“Ten minutes before it was time to shut the switch off, we hear ‘pow, pow pow,’" the witness said.

Crime Insider sources said Brown was shot and killed, though the Chief Medical Examiner was working to determine her exact cause of death.

Henrico Police said the investigation into the shooting was ongoing and it was unknown whether the homeowners would face any charges.

"It is a safe neighborhood and it was fun. But the sad part about it is, is, whoever can come from wherever," the partygoer said. "Now you can’t go to graduation. You can’t go to a party? What can you do? They're going to have Zoom graduations now? What kind of crap is this? Somebody needs to do something about it.”

Counseling services were available for Glen Allen students starting on Wednesday. A weekend vigil was scheduled for the community to honor Brown's memory.

Provided to WTVR

