She walked away from a campground 6 years ago. Her family is still searching for her.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Six years ago, a Richmond woman walked away from a King's Dominion campground and was never seen again.

The mysterious disappearance of Delicia Waddy remains unsolved.

"She went in to negotiate a cabin, is what I was told by the rep there and they haggled back and forth about a price and couldn't agree on it so she walked away and sat down the lady said. She said she thought about calling the authorities but just chalked it up to Delicia maybe having a bad day," Felecia Waddy, Delicia's mother, said.

Delicia walked towards Route 30 and crossed over into Caroline County, according to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, the lead agency in the investigation.

A day after her disappearance, authorities got a call from Hanover saying that Delicia's SUV was found running. Clues there and tracking dogs led deputies to the backside of Meadow Event Park. That's where they found Delicia's shoes, purse, wallet, clothes and cell phone, all in a neat stack.

"The last time she was seen was on Route 30 on foot, so we are hoping someone may remember and help us with the investigation," Sheriff Scott Moser with the Caroline County Sheriff's Office said.

"My prayer every night is for God to just give us a clue so we can find out what happened to my sister," Brittany Waddy, Delicia's sister, said.

Brittany said it's not her sister's character to walk away and never be heard from again. The family believes someone may be holding her against her will or even something worse.

"I've just been a shell. I take it one day at a time. It hurts. It really does feel like there's definitely a void. I haven't been the same since this happened. But like my mom said, we are not giving up. It's made me not trust people for sure," Brittany said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Delicia are asked to call (804) 780-1000.