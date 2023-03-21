Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

What happened to Irvo Otieno? Full security video shows final moments.

Posted at 12:59 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 13:05:25-04

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Security camera video that showed Irvo Otieno's final moments at Central State Hospital was released ahead of a Grand Jury hearing involving Henrico Sheriff's deputies and now former Central State workers charged in Otieno's death. Otieno's family had requested this video be released.

The 28-year-old Henrico man died at Central State Hospital, a state-run psychiatric hospital in Dinwiddie, Virginia, on March 6, 2023. Seven Henrico County Sheriff's deputies and three now former Central State employees were charged with second-degree murder in Otieno's in-custody death.

DETAILED TIMELINE: What we know about the events leading up to Irvo Otieno's death

The series of silent videos showed Otieno at Central State Hospital.

Below is a description of the released videos.

The times in the following log correspond with the timestamp (time of day) on March 6 video indicated.

(Note: CBS 6 added a blur onto the video once it appeared Otieno was pronounced deceased.)

Central State sally port camera (outside)

3:57:57 p.m. – Henrico Sheriff’s deputy SUVs arrive at Central State Hospital sally port entrance in Dinwiddie County, Va.

4:16:22 p.m. – Henrico deputies go to get Otieno out of the SUV and take him inside Central State Hospital

Central State sally port entrance camera (inside)

4:16:49 p.m. – Deputies are seen bringing Otieno inside Central State Hospital

Central State control center hallway camera

4:16:57 p.m. – Deputies are seen taking Otieno down a hall and turning right into a room

Central State admissions room camera

4:19:04 p.m. – Deputies bring Otieno into the admission suite, put him on the floor in front of a chair

Screenshot 2023-03-20 103158.png
Deputies bring Otieno into the Central State Hospital admission suite and put him on the floor in front of a chair.

4:20:55 p.m. – Otieno’s toes can be seen wiggling

4:25:08 p.m. – Deputies slide Otieno down so that he’s on the floor on his side

4:26:13 p.m. – Deputy motions for more people to help restrain Otieno

4:27:50 p.m. – More deputies and Central State employees move in and get on top of Otieno

Screenshot 2023-03-20 103241.png
Henrico Sheriff's deputies and Central State employees move in and get on top of Otieno.

4:31:20 p.m. – Otieno appears to try to get up, deputies struggle to keep him down

4:31:42 p.m. – Deputies try to move Otieno off his stomach and onto his back

4:35:20 p.m. – Otieno appears to struggle

4:39:13 p.m. – Deputy appears to check for a pulse in Otieno’s neck

4:39:50 p.m. – Otieno is rolled over onto his back/side and appears to be lifeless

4:40:49 p.m. – Central State employee appears to give Otieno an injection

4:42:28 p.m. – Chest compressions on Otieno begin

Screenshot 2023-03-20 103304.png
Chest compressions performed on Irvo Otieno

4:44:25 p.m. – Oxygen squeeze mask put on Otieno’s face

5:08:30 p.m. – Dinwiddie paramedics enter the room

5:18:53 p.m. – It appears an AutoPulse automated CPR machine is used to try to restart the heart

5:39:26 p.m. – It appears Otieno is pronounced dead around this time

5:48:35 p.m. – A sheet is placed over Otieno’s body

WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: The Death of Irvo Otieno

Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor TIMELINE: What we know about Irvo Otieno's death Prosecutor to release video of in-custody death Otieno published new song days before death Mom shown video of son's death Mom: Irvo was 'brilliant and creative and bright'

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone