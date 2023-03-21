What happened to Irvo Otieno? Full security video shows final moments.

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Security camera video that showed Irvo Otieno's final moments at Central State Hospital was released ahead of a Grand Jury hearing involving Henrico Sheriff's deputies and now former Central State workers charged in Otieno's death. Otieno's family had requested this video be released.
The 28-year-old Henrico man died at Central State Hospital, a state-run psychiatric hospital in Dinwiddie, Virginia, on March 6, 2023. Seven Henrico County Sheriff's deputies and three now former Central State employees were charged with second-degree murder in Otieno's in-custody death.
The series of silent videos showed Otieno at Central State Hospital.
Below is a description of the released videos.
The times in the following log correspond with the timestamp (time of day) on March 6 video indicated.
(Note: CBS 6 added a blur onto the video once it appeared Otieno was pronounced deceased.)
Central State sally port camera (outside)
3:57:57 p.m. – Henrico Sheriff’s deputy SUVs arrive at Central State Hospital sally port entrance in Dinwiddie County, Va.
4:16:22 p.m. – Henrico deputies go to get Otieno out of the SUV and take him inside Central State Hospital
Central State sally port entrance camera (inside)
4:16:49 p.m. – Deputies are seen bringing Otieno inside Central State Hospital
Central State control center hallway camera
4:16:57 p.m. – Deputies are seen taking Otieno down a hall and turning right into a room
Central State admissions room camera
4:19:04 p.m. – Deputies bring Otieno into the admission suite, put him on the floor in front of a chair
4:20:55 p.m. – Otieno’s toes can be seen wiggling
4:25:08 p.m. – Deputies slide Otieno down so that he’s on the floor on his side
4:26:13 p.m. – Deputy motions for more people to help restrain Otieno
4:27:50 p.m. – More deputies and Central State employees move in and get on top of Otieno
4:31:20 p.m. – Otieno appears to try to get up, deputies struggle to keep him down
4:31:42 p.m. – Deputies try to move Otieno off his stomach and onto his back
4:35:20 p.m. – Otieno appears to struggle
4:39:13 p.m. – Deputy appears to check for a pulse in Otieno’s neck
4:39:50 p.m. – Otieno is rolled over onto his back/side and appears to be lifeless
4:40:49 p.m. – Central State employee appears to give Otieno an injection
4:42:28 p.m. – Chest compressions on Otieno begin
4:44:25 p.m. – Oxygen squeeze mask put on Otieno’s face
5:08:30 p.m. – Dinwiddie paramedics enter the room
5:18:53 p.m. – It appears an AutoPulse automated CPR machine is used to try to restart the heart
5:39:26 p.m. – It appears Otieno is pronounced dead around this time
5:48:35 p.m. – A sheet is placed over Otieno’s body
