4 injured, including firefighter and officer, after fire at Interstate Inn in Chesterfield

Posted at 8:21 AM, Jul 06, 2024

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Four people were injured, including a firefighter and a police officer, after a fire broke out at the Interstate Inn in Chesterfield County Friday night.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews along with fire crews from Colonial Heights responded to the motel off Indian Hill Road not far from Interstate 95 just before 11:40 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second-floor room.

Crews marked the fire under control in less than 20 minutes, officials said.

Four people, including a firefighter and a police officer, were taken to area hospitals with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

However, officials said two cats died in the fire.

Motel staffers relocated displaced guests to other rooms, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

