Inmates attempt takeover at Bon Air youth prison, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burket

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Inmates at the Bon Air Juvenile Correction Center attempted to take over one unit on Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a disturbance inside one of the units that houses 14 to 16 young people, according to Virginia State Police.

Crime Insider sources said that the inmates took control of that unit and started fires.

Officers were able to secure that unit with 14 inmates, and no one was injured during the attempted takeover, according to those sources.

Chesterfield firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, according to troopers.

"The incident is under investigation by the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, and charges are pending," a state police spokesperson said.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

