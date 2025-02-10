Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Inmates attempt takeover at Bon Air youth prison, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burket

Crime Insider: Inmates attempted to take over Bon Air youth correctional center
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Inmates at the Bon Air Juvenile Correction Center attempted to take over one unit on Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a disturbance inside one of the units that houses 14 to 16 young people, according to Virginia State Police.

Crime Insider sources said that the inmates took control of that unit and started fires.

Officers were able to secure that unit with 14 inmates, and no one was injured during the attempted takeover, according to those sources.

WATCH: State leaders respond to findings of prolonged confinement, lacking supervision at Bon Air youth prison

State leaders respond to findings of prolonged confinement, lacking supervision at Bon Air youth prison

Chesterfield firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, according to troopers.

"The incident is under investigation by the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, and charges are pending," a state police spokesperson said.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Tracking a major winter storm for Tuesday How Richmond restaurants are prepping for Sunday's super surge New state troopers sworn in at ceremony in Chesterfield Trump chops away at government; fallout felt in Virginia governor's race

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone