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Independence Golf Club sold for millions; new details revealed

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Richmond BizSense
Independence Golf Club's real estate sold to Heritage Golf Group for $9.53 million, county property records show.
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POWHATAN COUNTY , Va. -- The sales price paid for Independence Golf Club has been revealed – at least for the real estate side of the deal. The semiprivate golf course on the Powhatan-Chesterfield line officially sold late last month to Northern Virginia-based Heritage Golf Group for $9.53 million, according to county property records.

That price was just for Independence’s real estate, which is made up of roughly 260 acres, the bulk of which is in Powhatan. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

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