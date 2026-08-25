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ICE arrests over 1,300 people in Virginia and Maryland over 2 weeks

ICE Arrest New York
Yuki Iwamura/AP
A federal agent wears a badge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
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WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 1,328 people in Virginia and Maryland during a two-week "enhanced" enforcement operation targeting the Washington, D.C. suburbs, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The operation ran from Aug. 1 to Aug. 14.

Around 400 of those arrested have either been convicted of or charged with crimes in the United States, DHS said. The department said the operation resulted in the arrest of members of gangs including MS-13, 18th Street Gang, and Tren de Aragua.

DHS noted two of the people arrested in the Richmond area during the operation.

Eygner Wilfredo Huezo-Moran, of El Salvador, was arrested in Chesterfield and turned over to local authorities to face criminal charges. Huezo-Moran has a warrant for murder and use of a firearm in the commission of murder in Richmond.

Ronaldo Ronel Perez-Perez, of Guatemala, was arrested in Richmond and is in ICE custody pending deportation. Perez-Perez has been convicted on two counts of driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run, and illegal re-entry, and has an arrest for object sexual penetration by force.

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