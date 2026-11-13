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Woman seriously injured in crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond

Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 13, 2026
I-95 crash Nov. 12
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RICHMOND, Va. — A woman was seriously injured in a crash along Interstate 95 in Richmond on Thursday night.

Our partners at Virginia Statewide Incidents report the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-95 near the entrance ramp from North 7th Street.

Virginia Statewide Incidents reports the car went airborne and flipped over on the ramp.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. An update on her condition is not available.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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