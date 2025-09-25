Young father killed in I-295 shooting was known for his generosity and humor, former teachers say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Hunter Davis, a 27-year-old father who was killed in a shooting and crash on Interstate 295 Tuesday night, is being remembered by those who knew him as a devoted family man with a generous heart.

Davis died after multiple shots were fired at his pickup truck around 6:30 p.m. near mile marker 39 on I-295 South. The shooting caused his vehicle to crash and become engulfed in flames.

Former teachers described Davis as someone who deeply loved his family and was always ready to help others. They said he had a great sense of humor and made them better people and teachers through his presence in their lives.

Davis was an outdoorsman who leaves behind a child. His family discovered what happened when they received a call that he was late to pick up his child, according to a source.

Miles Turner from Law Enforcement Consulting LLC said investigators face challenges because this section of I-295 near mile marker 39 doesn't have cameras. He emphasized the importance of witness cooperation in solving the case.

Because the shooting occurred during rush hour, police believe there may have been witnesses who saw the incident. They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has dash cam footage to contact them. You can reach Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on your cell phone or by contacting the Virginia State Police Richmond division in Hanover County.



