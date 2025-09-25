Road rage suspected in shooting and fiery interstate crash that killed young Virginia father

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Investigators suspect a road rage incident may have led to a shooting and fiery crash along Interstate 295 in Hanover County that killed a young father on Tuesday evening.

Crime Insider sources close to the investigation told Jon Burkett that Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents are leaning toward road rage as the motive after speaking with witnesses. However, state police have not officially confirmed this information.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when 27-year-old Hunter Davis, who was driving a pickup truck, was reportedly shot at several times before crashing in the median near mile marker 39. The crash resulted in a fire that closed the highway for hours.

Multiple witnesses are now working with special agents from the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

"Either some passerby that saw this and the two vehicles interacting or someone that has in-car camera footage is going to be the key to help solve this," Miles Turner with Law Enforcement Consulting explained.

A separate shooting occurred the next day, around the same time, on Interstate 64 near mile marker 243 and the Busch Gardens exit, where a woman was shot and killed. Sources indicated that the two highway shootings are not connected.

Young father killed in I-295 shooting

Davis is being remembered by those who knew him as a devoted family man with a generous heart.

Former teachers described Davis as someone who deeply loved his family and was always ready to help others. They said he had a great sense of humor and made them better people and teachers through his presence in their lives.

Davis was an outdoorsman who leaves behind a child. His family discovered what happened when they received a call that he was late to pick up his child, according to a source.

Because the shooting occurred during rush hour, police believe there may have been witnesses who saw the incident. Anyone who may have seen the shooting or has dash cam footage is urged to contact Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on your cell phone or the Virginia State Police Richmond division in Hanover County.



