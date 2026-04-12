Chesterfield housing market heats up as spring real estate season begins: 'Big influx of buyers'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The housing market is heating up in Chesterfield County as the busiest time of the year for real estate begins, bringing intense competition for buyers.

As more people move to the area, demand is climbing fast during the peak spring real estate season. Buyers are seeing more choices, but also more competition.

"There's a ton of sought-after schools, amenities, and tons of development coming to Chesterfield, which is fantastic," Real Broker real estate agent Vito Bussa said. "So all of those things drive buyer demand and causes a big influx of buyers in the market."

WTVR Vito Bussa

Bussa recently helped Michael Pregram sell his Chesterfield home and buy another.

"As soon as we got done with that process, it seems like it got competitive very quickly," Pregram said.

Zillow reports that as of March 31, there were 174 homes for sale and 85 new listings.

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"Right now, there's a lot more inventory than we've had in the previous six months or so, which happens every spring," Bussa said. "There's always a big influx of listings that hit the market and then simultaneously there's a lot of buyers that hit the market in that time frame."

That surge often leads to multiple offers, especially on homes priced at $450,000 and below, where Bussa says activity is the highest. Pregram saw the fast-paced market firsthand.

"Sometimes houses would get snatched up in four to five days. It was almost like on a weekly like checking a house would go up and it won't stay on the market that long," Pregram said.

For anyone thinking of selling, Bussa says small improvements can make a big difference. He recommends boosting curb appeal, making repairs, and staging the home to stand out.

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