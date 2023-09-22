Voices from the Hope for Ukraine tour fill Richmond: 'There's a common humanity here'

RICHMOND, Va. — While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited with leaders in Washington Thursday, urging continued support in his country's fight against the Russian invasion, a similar plea comes to Richmond this weekend.

But instead of words, it will be done through song as the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra & Chorus' (KSOC) "Hope for Ukraine" tour will perform Saturday afternoon at Grace & Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

The performance is the focus of the church's annual "Music for a Cause" series, which Associate Rector Paul Evans said is part of the church's broader mission to help in the community.

"Because of where we're located here, right at the top of the Fan, right on Monroe Park, we really feel called that we have a responsibility to serve our community and be a place where people can come together," said Evans.

Another recent example of this was the church hosting a prayer vigil following the Huguenot High School graduation shooting.

"We want them to know that we are here to be a place for the city of Richmond to gather and support one another and people in other parts of the world who are in need," he said.

Evans said the church saw that need in Ukraine and decided to do what it could to support it.

"I think there's a common humanity here. They're on the other side of the world and in a completely different circumstance. We're here and we have our own challenges as a community here in Richmond," said Evans. "But, it's an opportunity for us to think beyond Richmond and to come together as a community and to support people who are in profound need right now."

All proceeds from the concert will go to KSOC's parent organization Music Mission Kiev, which was founded 30 years ago by an American missionary after the fall of Communism. Along with spreading the gospel, they also provide support to widows, pensioners, and orphans.

"But the engine that makes us work is the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra & Chorus," said Greg Kannon, CEO of Music Mission Kiev.

He added that work has only expanded since the invasion -- as they have begun assisting Ukrainians displaced by the war and helping get supplies for several hospitals -- including those treating traumatic brain injuries or limb loss.

"God has just placed us in a special place to be able to fill in the gap with what we have. We're just we're a small organization. But we're well known and we're well trusted," he said.

Kannon said the war has almost impacted this tour, its 13th in the U.S. and first since 2018, as none of the men can leave the country, with at least one serving in the Ukrainian Army, and several women staying behind because they have lost loved ones.

"So, they've had to recreate the music for just female voices in preparing for this, but the purpose and mission is the same -- and that is to share a culture."

One of the voices that will share the culture is soprano Maryna Zynevych -- originally from Kherson, a city that was occupied by Russian forces for a time.

"It was scary at times for me and my family because my family were here or there in Kershon. But now it's okay. Thank God," said Zynevych.

Zynevych said the past year-and-a-half has been one of turmoil where you can feel like you've lost everything but, at the same time, still keep hope.

"We don't lost hope. We don't lost faith. We don't lost support. And that is our -- from where our strong is," she added.

It is that hope and strength Zynevych said she wants to convey through their music and added while their hearts are still in Ukraine, they know the potential impact this tour can have to help those back home.

"We believe in victory and we were going to victory. And nothing can stop us."

Presale tickets have finished for the concert, but there will be about 150 seats available for the concert on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

