What you should and should not do to deal with Christmas stress

RICHMOND, Va. — The Christmas season is often described as the most wonderful time of the year, but for many children and adults, it can cause mental health challenges.

I spoke with a mental health expert who shares why anxiety and depression spikes this time of year.

"A date on the calendar doesn't necessarily dismiss the existence of depression or anxiety," psychotherapist Dr. Sarah Williams said.

When asked about the first step in managing mental health effectively, Williams emphasized the importance of self-awareness.

"The first step is self assessment and making sure that what you're experiencing daily is who you are," Williams said.

Williams says if you start to notice changes in your relationships, work habits, and eating patterns to name a few, you want to pay close attention, especially if you're dealing with financial stress or grief.

"There's factors related to seasonal affective reasons why someone is experiencing more depression. From a psychological perspective because there's so much of the festivities that's occurring a person that is depressed that's like torture," Williams said.

Studies show that this year alone, 43% of adults say they feel more stress this year than last year.

The study also found that 38% of adults are more stressed during the holidays.

This is why mental health experts say it's important to make space for your emotions during this time of year, as Williams often sees a spike in anxiety and depression during this time of year through the new year.

To manage the stress, Williams says it's important to create new rituals and traditions, set healthy boundaries, avoid negative coping strategies, practice self care, and most importantly acknowledge your feelings.

"We have to take care of our nervous system, our emotions, manage our stress and take time to reassess," Williams said.

If you or someone you know needs mental health support, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, better known as NAMI, has a helpline that is available 24/7. That number is 800-950-6264.



