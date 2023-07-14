Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police investigating hit-and-run that left man injured near Richmond airport

Richmond top stories and weather May 5, 2023
Web_1200x630_BreakingNews_100220_aj.jpg
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 07:03:33-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was hit by a car near Richmond International Airport early Friday morning.

Henrico Police said they responded to the hit-and-run around 3:50 a.m. in the 5000 block of Williamsburg Road.

Officers found a man in the roadway with head trauma when they arrived at the scene. He was taken to VCU Hospital for treatment and is expected to live.

The vehicle that fled the area after hitting the man was last seen heading west on Williamsburg Road, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using the p3tips.com app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone