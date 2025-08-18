Utility problem forces closure of Azalea Avenue section in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. — Henrico Police have closed a section of Azalea Avenue to all traffic to handle what they've called "a utility problem."

The closure affects the 700 block of Azalea Avenue between Crenshaw Avenue and Woodrow Avenue.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible as the roadway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Henrico Police said more information will be released when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.