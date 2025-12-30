Emergency crews respond to fire at Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire at Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home in Amelia County.

The call for the fire came in at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday, officials at the scene told CBS 6. Wind was a contributing factor to how quickly the fire spread.

No one was inside the funeral home when the fire broke out, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

