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1-year-old dead after being hit by heavy machinery in King William County, deputies say

The King William County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death and has not released details about how the child was struck.
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026
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KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 1-year-old child has died after being struck by heavy machinery in rural King William County on Sunday, deputies said.

The King William Sheriff's Office received a report about the incident on Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene along with fire and emergency medical services crews.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators are still working to determine how the incident happened.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation," officials said.

The sheriff's office said no other details are available while the investigation continues.

Authorities said they will not release any identifying information out of respect for the child and the family.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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