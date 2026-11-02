1-year-old dead after being hit by heavy machinery in King William County, deputies say

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 1-year-old child has died after being struck by heavy machinery in rural King William County on Sunday, deputies said.

The King William Sheriff's Office received a report about the incident on Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene along with fire and emergency medical services crews.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators are still working to determine how the incident happened.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation," officials said.

The sheriff's office said no other details are available while the investigation continues.

Authorities said they will not release any identifying information out of respect for the child and the family.

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