Henrico Water Updates: Pressure should begin to return, still boil water

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Here is the latest information on the water situation in Henrico County.

Residents should begin to see their water flow return throughout the day as water pressure zones in central and eastern Henrico are now filling with water.

The entire county remains under a boil water advisory. For more on what tap water can and can't be used for during a boil water advisory, visit here.

Henrico County is urging residents to limit their water use and remain patient as high demand is leading to temporary gaps in the county’s supplies of bottled water.

Tanker trucks are stationed at the locations below 24 hours a day. Residents must bring their own containers to fill.

Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue Henrico Sports & Events Center, 1 All Star Boulevard

The county has limited supplies of bottled water at those locations, as well as the locations below. Due to strong demand, availability of bottled water may be intermittent while supplies are replenished.

Brookland Middle School, 9200 Lydell Dr. J.R. Tucker High School, 2910 N. Parham Road Wilder Middle School, 6900 Wilkinson Road.

Showers and bathroom facilities are available 24 hours a day at the Sports & Events Center and at the three schools from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until further notice.

Bring your own toiletries and towels.

to daily until further notice. Despite rumors circulating social media, county officials have confirmed to CBS 6 that water service is not being shut off anywhere in the county.

Residents with questions about water service may call (804) 501-4275, option 2.

Henrico opens three schools for free showers and water

Dozens of cars lined the bus loop at J.R. Tucker High School Thursday morning, waiting for a necessity so many in Henrico say they’ve taken for granted.

"Just having clean water and being able to brush our teeth and shower everything, it's made me very appreciative," said April Lyman who lives in the western part of the county. "We were really unprepared for this."

Lyman says she lost water around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

"We went out, and we looked for water, but there wasn't any to be found anywhere," she explained. "We're really thankful for this water here, though, because we're down to our last few bottles."

Henrico opened three schools for bottled water distribution and free showers at 8 a.m. Thursday: Brookland Middle School, Wilder L. Douglas Middle School and J.R. Tucker High School.

But the limited supply of bottled water wasn’t on site until after 8:30 a.m. at J.R. Tucker, and the first truck was almost empty by 9 a.m.

The entire county is under a boil water advisory with no timeline as to when that will be lifted, and schools remain closed.

“I'm more really interested in getting the kids back to school, because, you know, they've had a really long break, and I just feel like they really need to be back in school," said Lyman.

But in below freezing temperatures, volunteers and police are showing the importance of community, ensuring Lyman and others have at least one case to get by.

"I'm definitely appreciative," she noted.

