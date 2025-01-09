Henrico County is not shutting off water service, officials confirm

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Despite rumors circulating on social media, Henrico County officials have confirmed to CBS 6 that water service is not being shut off anywhere in the county.

Multiple posts of the rumor have been circulating across platforms. One post read, "We just heard a rumor that Henrico is going to turn off all water to push it to Richmond since they have not had water in days. Not sure if this is true, but heard it from some friends who seemed to be responding with urgency. Maybe fill your tubs and buckets just in case."

A Henrico County official confirmed to CBS 6 that the rumor is not true. For the most recent updates on the water situation in Henrico County, click here.

