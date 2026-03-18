Henrico leaders need your help with safety and trail improvements along Route 5 and Osborne Turnpike

RICHMOND, Va. — Henrico County and the Virginia Department of Transportation are working to improve the Route 5 and Osborne Turnpike corridors.

The two are conducting a study to evaluate safety improvements and trail access along the roads. Proposed updates include a potential realignment of the Capitol Trail near a 7-Eleven location.

The Virginia Capital Trail is a 51.7-mile fully paved trail that runs through Richmond, Henrico, Charles City County and James City County. The trail features 45 attractions.

The study is expected to wrap up in the second quarter of the year. The public is urged to submit feedback quickly.

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