Why Henrico will likely opt for weapons detectors over metal detectors in schools

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County Public Schools will explore moving forward testing weapons detectors over metal detectors, administrators announced during Thursday's monthly school board meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell said the move is part of district's layered safety approach, which she said administrators are continually evaluating and supplementing.

Over the last few months the school system has conducted field tests for metal or weapon detectors in six schools.

Officials said they analyzed feedback data from surveys and focus groups following the field tests that showed weapon detectors would be most effective of the two options.

“It did allow us to peel away of even pursing traditional metal detectors and wands,” Cashwell explained.

WTVR

Officials said the weapon detectors were efficient and hardly impacted instructional time. They also found those devices allowed all students to be surveyed more quickly than metal detectors. Those screenings could process a small group of students within the same time frame, officials said.

The district also presented results of surveys that showed 30% of respondents consistently reported that additions of the devices had positive impacts on mental health. Additionally, officials said between 50-70% supported the division investing in technology.

“It’s unfortunate we find ourselves in these times here," school board chair Kristi Kinsella said. "These types of field tests are necessary but that’s where we are.”

School board members expressed concerns that findings showed the district does not have adequate staff in place to administer either the metal or weapon detectors. In fact, members said staffers and teachers likely already have too much on their plate and said the district needs to add stipends for them or additional school security officers to cover. They also said they wanted an expedited timeline for the project.

The district now plans to survey all schools on weapons detectors as officials work work out the costs of purchasing and properly staffing the machines.

“Safety in our schools has to be an all hands on deck with all of our stakeholders,” board member Marcie Shea said.

Board members said they also want feedback from all schools before they make a final recommendation.

Officials plan to present updated findings at all upcoming school board meetings. The board hopes to vote on the measure by June.

