Henrico school leaders vote unanimously to require masks for students, staff

To quarantine students or not to quarantine students: that is the question facing our school systems as they all head back to in-person learning this fall. "We work with the systems to help identify who are cases and who meet those qualifications," Cat Long, public information officer for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Aug 12, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Masks will be required for all students and staffers in Henrico Schools regardless of vaccination status, the county's school board decided in a unanimous vote Thursday afternoon.

The decision came during a work session where the Health Committee recommended masks for virtually all students K-12 regardless of vaccination status.

Watch CBS 6 News starting at 5 p.m. for complete coverage from reporter Brendan King.

Dr. Beth Teigan, who introduced the health committee's guidance to the board, said that in the case of an outbreak or a surge of cases, closures will happen within a classroom, grade, or school level. The entire district will not be closed.

Officials also said that teachers and staff who will be required to quarantine in the case of exposure or positive COVID-19 test will be required to use their own sick leave.

Outside of the New Bridge Learning Center about a dozen teachers held a Rally For Masks Thursday.

"Best way forward this year is to have masking for everyone who can wear a mask," one teacher said.

The school district is also offering a virtual option for students.

Additionally, Henrico County officials announced Thursday that effective immediately everyone, egardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a face covering inside the county's buildings and facilities.

"This requirement is for visitors as well as employees," officials said.

The change comes because of the "local spread of the delta variant and a recent increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Henrico and across the region" and guidance from the CDC and Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, according to officials.

