Henrico wants Richmond to accept its help on fixing water issues: 'It's an emergency for us'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — With back-to-back serious issues coming from Richmond's water system including the January water crisis, communication failures involving a fluoride exceedance, a boil water advisory due to delayed maintenance, and now inconsistent water pressure due to a city pipe rupture, Henrico leaders seem fed up.

“I honestly don't know what I can say that I have not said time and time and time again, but I'll say it again. As the city's largest water customer, our county, our residents in particular, deserve better than this," said Henrico Board of Supervisors Member Tyrone Nelson.

The county relies on the city to supply some of its residents, particularly in the east end, with water. But delivering that basic service has experienced several disruptions this year.

Because of that, Nelson is renewing calls for enhanced regional collaboration on managing the drinking water system and asking that Henrico have a heavier hand in direct oversight.

“It is an emergency for us. We don't want to continue to keep on piling on these issues. Our citizens, they expect world class service. When you live in Henrico, that's what you expect, and unfortunately, it's one of these situations that we can't control," Nelson said.

Henrico's request in the short-term is to maintain its own staff presence at the water treatment plant including positioning engineers and experts who can help with maintenance and communication best practices.

In the long-term, Nelson would ultimately like to see a regional authority established. He said Hanover and Chesterfield counties have already seemed receptive to the idea.

In the wake of the water crisis, Nelson said some members of the board informally met with Richmond City Council leadership to discuss possible solutions.

“What has the response been from folks in Richmond? Are they receptive to your help? Are they saying, 'Yeah, we would love that?'” reporter Tyler Layne asked.

“No, we’re just waiting to hear back," Nelson said.

While Nelson acknowledged the legislative process can take time, he's ready for the conversations to get more serious and turn into action.

In a statement to CBS 6, Richmond City Council President Cynthia Newbille confirmed she met with the board's leadership "several weeks ago to discuss a stronger collaboration around water distribution systems." She added, "we remain committed to ongoing dialogue regarding exploration of the same."

Newbille did not comment on whether the city will take the county up on at least its short-term offer.

Under a current agreement, Henrico is in a contract with Richmond through 2040 which defines the county as a customer of the city and sets standards for service expectations.

“It is frustrating when logistically we do not receive water, a basic service that the city must contractually provide," Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

