Water pressure issues reported in Henrico. Here's what's happening.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County reports water service remains stable and safe to drink despite ongoing impacts from a water main break in the City of Richmond.

"The break, located just across the county line near the primary water connection pump between the two localities, is pulling water pressure from the areas served from this connection pump. Central and eastern Henrico residents are likely to experience low water pressure, though residents have reported low pressure countywide," a Henrico spokesperson wrote in an 2 a.m. update. "Henrico has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to begin executing plans to support critical infrastructure and residents as needed."

During the overnight hours, Henrico worked overnight to fill the county's water storage tanks during low usage hours, a process that will continue nightly until repairs are completed, the county advised. Henrico residents should expect water pressure fluctuations during this time.

Officials are asking residents to conserve water where possible while repair work continues.

A water distribution center has been established at the former Best Products site at 1400 Best Plaza Drive. The center will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 30, providing drive-through service with a limit of one case of bottled water per car.

County officials describe the measure as precautionary rather than due to any safety concerns with the current water supply.

This situation arose hours after the City of Richmond lifted its boil water advisory after water treatment plant maintenance issues.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.