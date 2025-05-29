Richmond boil water advisory lifted

RICHMOND, Va. — A boil water advisory caused by an operational issue at Richmond's water treatment plant earlier this week has been lifted by VDH, per an announcement from the city.

The advisory has been lifted after two sets of water samples came back negative for any harmful bacteria, with one taken Tuesday night and the other midday Wednesday.

“I’m deeply grateful to the residents and businesses for enduring this unexpected boil water advisory,” said Mayor Danny Avula in the announcement. “Residents and businesses expect better, and I am as committed as ever to finding the problems and fixing them. Doing this work requires being honest about what’s working and what’s not and I pledge my ongoing commitment to doing just that.”

Residents and businesses can safely resume using their household and commercial water as normal. Food service establishments impacted by the advisory can find guidance on resuming food service operations on VDH’s website.

The advisory initially impacted some neighborhoods midday Tuesday, later expanding to areas on the city's south side.

The announcement also said the city will share information from an initial after-action assessment "as soon as possible."

The City of Richmond's Water Treatment Plant has experienced its third water issue in five months, prompting questions about the reliability of the city's water system and when residents can expect consistent service.

Records reviewed by CBS 6 could shed light on the problems at Richmond's Water Treatment Plant leading up to the boil water advisory.

