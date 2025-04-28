Hanover, Henrico issue statements after additional fluoride put in drinking water at Richmond treatment plant

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico and Hanover counties have both issued statements after additional fluoride was added to drinking water at Richmond's water treatment plant.

Both statements claim the fluoride was added to the water on Wednesday, April 23, but the counties were not notified until days later.

Per its statement, Henrico County was first notified by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management at 9:38 p.m. Sunday. Hanover says they were also notified by VDEM around 9:30 p.m.

"According to Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities, a fluoride overflow occurred at the plant. However, the City maintains the overflow did not cause levels of fluoride in the water to exceed acceptable state and federal compliance levels," Hanover's statement reads.

Henrico began its statement by saying the county is "discouraged by the repeated operational failures and communications breakdowns" associated with the plant.

"Henrico and its Department of Public Utilities are working closely with state agencies, the city and other localities to more fully understand what occurred and how water customers throughout the region may have been impacted. The Department of Health will issue a notice about the incident and its implications for public health."

Hanover's statement says the county immediately conducted fluoride level testing and found 1.6 parts per million, which is well below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s maximum allowable limit of 4.0.

"We are disappointed by the lack of timely communication from the City of Richmond, especially in light of the challenges faced during January’s water crisis," Hanover County said. "Hanover County remains committed to working with our regional partners to strengthen oversight of the water supply and to keeping our residents fully informed."

"This episode, which comes on the heels of the city’s water service disruptions of January, shows once again that the region’s localities need to play a more prominent role in the delivery of drinking water to their customers," Henrico County said, concluding with: "Henrico stands ready to partner with the city as well as Chesterfield and Hanover counties to ensure that the entire community has access to drinking water that’s reliable, safe and of the highest quality."

