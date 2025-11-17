Investigation substantiates neglect after Henrico nursing home resident's wound 'infested' with maggots

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Social services investigators determined a Henrico County nursing home resident, who said his wound became infested with maggots, was neglected at his facility due to a lapse in wound care. A report completed by Adult Protective Services (APS) and obtained by CBS 6 sheds light on what happened in the days leading up to what the resident called a "gross" discovery.

Maurice White, who has been living at Parham Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for much of this year, said maggots were found in his foot wound over the summer. As CBS 6 previously reported, medical records showed that while staff performed wound treatment on July 14, gnat larvae was observed falling out of White's wound.

"When she took that bandage off, I said, they look like somebody had a cup full of elbow macaroni miniature and dropped it on the floor," White recalled in a previous interview with CBS 6. "I lost my mind. I lost my mind."

The incident sparked an APS investigation by the Henrico Department of Social Services.

In a report dated Sept. 30, 2025, APS substantiated that White was neglected at the facility as he went six days without receiving wound care, despite it being required three times a week.

Investigators said there was no documented wound treatment done from July 5 through July 10, and it resumed on July 11. While they said the discovery of maggots did not coincide with the missed period, the facility did not explain to APS why White went several days without wound care.

White reported to investigators that his wound care schedule declined in frequency leading up to the incident.

"It was at times where I'd go four and five days without a bandage change," White told CBS 6.

APS also noted several environmental concerns, including the presence of flies and an odor in White's room as well as uncomfortable temperatures due to the facility's air conditioning system being broken for several months.

White was described as "tearful" while recounting his experiences at the nursing home and developed "significant distrust" toward staff.

"It's terrible. It's not fit for man or animal," he said about the conditions there.

Investigators also noted there were "ongoing challenges obtaining necessary information from the nursing home" with staff being uncooperative, routinely making themselves unavailable to APS, and not responding to APS' emails for several days. They said police and a long-term care ombudsman, who were also involved in White's case, reported experiencing the same issues with obtaining information.

The APS report said medical records showed White' care was "complicated by episodes of treatment refusal" and a "history of noncompliance" with wound care. However, as it relates to the period of substantiated neglect, investigators said there were no recorded refusals for wound care.

The final disposition was that the need for adult protective services no longer existed because the facility self-corrected issues. According to state code, social services departments use this disposition when a preponderance of the evidence shows neglect did occur; however the adult ceases to be at risk of further neglect because of changed circumstances.

By the end of the probe, APS reported White was receiving wound care as scheduled and his room had been repaired.

In a statement responding to CBS 6's request for comment on APS' findings, Parham spokesperson Mindie Barnett said, "It is not appropriate for Parham Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center to comment on a report it has not been provided or reviewed. Parham has cooperated with Adult Protective Services and self-corrected previous issues raised by making room repairs and providing appropriate wound care."

She continued, "Parham is proud of the progress we have achieved and continues to remain committed to providing quality care in the community."

The Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said a criminal investigation into White's case is still active, and the APS reported indicated the Attorney General's Office is involved as well. At this point, no criminal charges have been filed.

"I just wanted to get the story out to the people. Anybody with a relative or loved one in here needs to get them out of here," White said.

