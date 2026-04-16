Police share warning about mystery shopper scam

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico County Police Division is warning the public after receiving reports of fraudulent checks and letters that appear to be from the county's Department of Finance.

The letters appear to be targeting people outside of Henrico County, police said.

According to police, the letters claim the recipient has been selected as a mystery shopper and must purchase gift cards at various stores.

"Henrico will never ask you to purchase gift cards. It also does not have a mystery shopper program. Anyone who may have received one of these letters is asked to contact Henrico Police to report the scam," police said.

Scams can be reported by calling 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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