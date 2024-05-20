Henrico seeking recruits to join county fire department

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County Firefighter Shawn Anderson reflected on his experience with the division as his team had a practice burn at the training facility last week.

Anderson joined the department 10 years ago and shared how impactful his experience has been.

As he watched his teammates prepare for a controlled fire practice, he recalled how this type of experience was something he once dreamed of as a little kid.

“This is all I’ve ever wanted to do,” Anderson said.

He said 10 years into his career he can’t picture himself doing anything else. He loves how the job requires teamwork, gives a nontraditional work environment, and serves the community directly.

Anderson said how he can help the community and inspire other young people makes him know this isn’t just a job but a career.

He believes those qualities are things that appeal to potential recruits.

“I’m passionate about the job and I know the citizens have a lot of trust in us and I want to live up to that,” Anderson said.

The division is currently looking for their next set of recruits. The division only opens up the recruitment process once a year and has previously divided the individuals who were extended offers into three classes.

Last year officials stated they had over 400 applicants and brought in 64 recruits.

The starting salary is $61,000 and includes benefits, according to officials.

Recruits will go through a 30-week training period and are paid while they train.

Firefighter recruit candidates must fill out an application, pass a written test, a physical abilities test, and a background check.

Officials said candidates must be at least 18 years old, have a Virginia driver’s license or be eligible to obtain one, and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Interested parties are encouraged to apply here, to review the process.

