Why did Henrico County see three fatal motorcycle crashes in 24 hours?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Employees at a local store on West Broad Street said they came out to see the loud crash they heard Tuesday afternoon.

They’d later learn that 25-year-old motorcyclist Keyshawn Diming died from injuries hesustained in a motorcycle crash.

A preliminary investigation by the Henrico Police Department shows Diming lost control of his motorcycle while riding at a high rate of speed and crashed in an attempt to avoid traffic.

“It’s so sad this could have been avoided honestly," an employee said.

Diming's crash was one of three fatal motorcycle crashes in Henrico County within 24 hours.

Three hours after the West Broad Street crash, Henrico Police responded to afatal motorcycle crashat Libbie Avenue and Fitzhugh Avenue. They said 26-year-old Mahir Desai lost his life after he was struck by a car.

The cause of this crash is under investigation.

Early Tuesday morning Virginia State Police responded to a deadly motorcycle crash that killed 63-year-old William Birkett. They say an investigation determined he ran off the road and struck a guard rail on Interstate 895.

Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA says wearing a helmet as the driver and passenger is the law in Virginia. He also encourages wearing a helmet with a visor due to debris that can fly up.

WTVR Morgan Dean

He also encourages people to wear clothes that make them visible and drive defensively.

“Putting in that extra space as a motorcyclist you are not as big as a vehicle. An interaction between and vehicle and a motorcyclist is not going to go your way," Dean said.

Jillian Cowherd with the DMV said the proper training of motorcyclists can make the difference.

“A lot of people think they don’t need it because they’ve been riding for a while but that training does make a difference in those split-second decision moments and that training can really save your life," Cowherd said.

WTVR Jillian Cowherd

Statistics say speed is often a factor paired with impaired and distracted driving.

In Virginia, by law motorcycle operators are required to wear a helmet and have a certain motorcycle class permit to operate one.

If you don’t - you can be pulled over and face fines, according to Cowherd. If you’d like to sign up for a DMV motorcycle training course you can do so, here.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!