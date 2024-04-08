Watch Now
Police urge drivers to avoid Broad Street after motorcycle crash

Posted at 3:19 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 15:21:23-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police asked drivers to avoid West Broad Street near Willow Lawn due to a motorcycle crash.

"The Henrico Police Crash Team is investigating a motorcycle that occurred around 2:04 p.m. in the 4900 block of W. Broad Street near Willow Lawn," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The adult male driver of the motorcycle has been transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Two eastbound and two westbound lanes of Broad Street remained open during the investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

