Police urge drivers to avoid Broad Street after motorcycle crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police asked drivers to avoid West Broad Street near Willow Lawn due to a motorcycle crash.

"The Henrico Police Crash Team is investigating a motorcycle that occurred around 2:04 p.m. in the 4900 block of W. Broad Street near Willow Lawn," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The adult male driver of the motorcycle has been transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries."

Two eastbound and two westbound lanes of Broad Street remained open during the investigation.

