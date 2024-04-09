Henrico County crash that killed motorcyclist now under investigation

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico Police tell CBS 6 that a crash that killed a man riding a motorcycle is now under investigation.

On Monday April 8 at around 5:05 p.m. police say they were called to the intersection of Libbie Avenue and Fitzhugh Avenue for the reported crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

Once on scene police say, ".... officers located the adult male driver of the motorcycle with critical injuries."

The motorcyclist was then taken to an area hospital but would die from his injuries. The driver of the car was also treated for injuries.

The victim has been identified as Mahir Hiteshkumar Desai, a 26-year-old from Henrico County.

Henrico Police say their preliminary investigation shows that Mahir was traveling North on Libbie Avenue when the car attempted to turn left from Fitzhugh Avenue onto Southbound Libbie Avenue. "As the sedan entered the intersection, Mr. Desai was unable to avoid a collision and struck the driver's side of the sedan," police wrote in a release.

Investigators are now looking into whether speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

