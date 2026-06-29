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Fire at Sandston Waffle House started in kitchen; no injuries reported

Henrico firefighters responded to heavy smoke at the Waffle House on Williamsburg Road Sunday morning. Staff evacuated customers before crews arrived.
VIEWER VIDEO: No injuries after fire at Henrico Waffle House
VIEWER VIDEO: No injuries after fire at Henrico Waffle House
Waffle House Fire Williamsburg Road
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A kitchen fire broke out at the Waffle House in Sandston on Sunday morning, prompting staff to evacuate customers before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were called to a fire at the chain restaurant in the 5100 block of Williamsburg Road just after 11 a.m., according to officials with Henrico Division of Fire. That is not far from Richmond International Airport in eastern Henrico County.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building's roof.

Officials said restaurant staffers had evacuated customers and workers from the building before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

"A preliminary investigation points to the fire starting in the kitchen," officials said.

A member of the Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

T

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