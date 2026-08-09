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Henrico neighborhood cleans up after storm rips trees and crushes cars: 'Almost apocalyptic'

Multiple trees were ripped from the ground, cars were crushed and a sunroom took a direct hit off Sweetbriar Road after a powerful storm struck Henrico's West End Friday evening.
A powerful storm ripped trees from the ground and crushed cars off Sweetbriar Road in Henrico's West End Friday evening. Cleanup continued through the weekend.
Henrico neighborhood cleans up after storm rips trees and crushes cars
Henrico neighborhood cleans up after storm rips trees and crushes cars
Aug. 7 Storm Damage West End
Henrico West End Storm Damage
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The sound of chainsaws and leaf blowers filled a Henrico neighborhood this weekend as residents cleaned up damage from a storm that struck Friday evening.

Off Sweetbriar Road, multiple trees were ripped from the ground, cars were crushed, and at least one home's sunroom took a direct hit.

Henrico West End Storm Damage

Mary Charlotte and her family were eating dinner Friday night when the winds picked up.

"They were calling for a severe thunderstorm. We didn't know it was going to be as severe as it was, so it definitely felt like strong, hurricane-style winds," Charlotte said.

Two trees came down in her backyard — one landing on a neighbor's car. Charlotte said it is what could have happened that has stayed with her.

"My younger brother and I will often be sitting on the porch, and we were saying what would have happened if we were sitting on the porch and that tree fell and had maybe broken the glass or something. It is just very scary to think about," Charlotte said.

Neighborhood felt 'almost apocalyptic' after storm toppled trees, Henrico woman says

Neighborhood felt 'almost apocalyptic' after storm toppled trees, Henrico woman says

The scene after the storm left an impression on those who witnessed it.

"It was very almost apocalyptic feeling — the way that my mom and I described it. A lot of other members of our neighborhood and the community were also out walking, and they were saying it was almost equivalent to the type of intense winds that you would see in a hurricane," Charlotte said.

Lawson Patton, owner of Commonwealth Tree Care, was among those working to clear the damage. He described the destruction at one home.

"The corner of this sunroom is completely caved in. It doesn't quite look like that, but the tree has folded that main corner in," Patton said.

Patton also responded two doors down, where a front yard tree had uprooted and crushed a vehicle across the street.

"There were quite a few trees down in the neighborhood. It was a mess," Patton said.

Patton and his crew worked through the weekend to clear the damage. He said this summer has stood out compared to previous years.

"As far as just the afternoon storms, they have been a little more intense or violent than in previous years. This year definitely sticks out," Patton said.

Neighbors said cleanup will take time, but they are thankful no one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Watch for Taylor Locke's reporting on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Taylor Email her.

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