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Sandston Memorial Day Parade canceled due to weather

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 25, 2026
Photos: Memorial Day parade rolls through Sandston
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The annual Sandston Memorial Day Parade has been canceled due to weather.

Scattered storms and showers in the forecast prompted the decision to cancel the parade, which was scheduled for a 1 p.m. start time.

"We hope to see everyone next year and hope for better weather," organizers said.

Click here for a full look at the Memorial Day forecast.

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