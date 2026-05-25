Sandston Memorial Day Parade canceled due to weather

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The annual Sandston Memorial Day Parade has been canceled due to weather.

Scattered storms and showers in the forecast prompted the decision to cancel the parade, which was scheduled for a 1 p.m. start time.

"We hope to see everyone next year and hope for better weather," organizers said.

Click here for a full look at the Memorial Day forecast.

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