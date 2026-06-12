Richmond man arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with Henrico homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a Henrico County apartment complex earlier this year has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

Nagee Greg Sumler, 19, was taken into custody in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Wednesday. He was wanted in connection with the homicide of 18-year-old William Scott at an apartment complex along Maple Run Lane on Feb. 15.

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Henrico Police are working with local authorities to extradite Sumler back to Henrico County.

Sumler faces charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and 2 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Henrico Police Det. Z. Noah at (804) 501-5581. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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