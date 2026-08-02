Multi-vehicle crash in Sandston sends multiple people to hospital, witnesses say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A three-vehicle crash in Sandston early Saturday morning appears to have sent multiple people to the hospital, according to witnesses.

Henrico Police were called to S. Laburnum Avenue near Interstate 64 around 1:30 a.m., according to the department's online emergency communications logs. That is not far from the White Oak Village shopping center.

Video from the scene showed a truck involved in the incident on its side.

No additional details were available at last check.



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