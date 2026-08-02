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Multi-vehicle crash in Sandston sends multiple people to hospital, witnesses say

A three-vehicle crash late last night in Sandston near White Oak Village left a truck on its side and sent multiple people to the hospital, according to witnesses.
Multi-vehicle crash in Sandston sends multiple people to hospital, witnesses say
SCENE VIDEO: 3-vehicle crash near White Oak Village in Sandston
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A three-vehicle crash in Sandston early Saturday morning appears to have sent multiple people to the hospital, according to witnesses.

Henrico Police were called to S. Laburnum Avenue near Interstate 64 around 1:30 a.m., according to the department's online emergency communications logs. That is not far from the White Oak Village shopping center.

Video from the scene showed a truck involved in the incident on its side.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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