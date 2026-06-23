'We just need answers': Family speaks out one week after 9-year-old drowned at Henrico swim camp

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One week after 9-year-old King Overton died at a Henrico swim camp, his family is searching for answers they fear will never come.

On Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined King died by accidental drowning at SwimRVA-North, a nonprofit organization dedicated to swimming and water safety.

King's aunt, Cherry Stone, and family friend Keila Bellamy say the report is more devastating news for the family, especially King's mother, because it rules out a medical emergency.

WTVR Cherry Stone and Keila Bellamy

"Latisha, his mother, this is her only child, there are no more other children. There was only King," Bellamy said.

Bellamy said the timeline surrounding King's death has left his mother with unanswered questions.

"King was in group two, and so group two went swimming from 1:15 to 2:15. He was pulled unresponsive from the pool at around 2:34. She said when she saw him, he was full of water. She doesn't know if he was in the pool for 30 minutes, 45 minutes. Did he drown during the swim lesson?" Bellamy said. "She had no idea if free swim was even an option for King, because when she dropped him off that morning, he said, 'Mommy, I'm going to go in the four feet,' and she said, 'No you're not, you don't know how to swim,' and the worker at SwimRVA said to her, 'Well, he's in the right place, don't you worry.'"

Stone said King was enrolled in the camp specifically to learn how to swim safely.

"King wanted to learn to swim because we do our annual trip where we go to South Carolina every year, and he wanted to make sure that he could handle being in the pool safely. Latisha sent him to swim camp so he could learn how to swim. We just need answers. We need to know what happened," Stone said. "In this instance, King was in a place that was supposed to protect and watch him."

Henrico Police and Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor both said the investigation into King's death is ongoing.

Henrico County Child's drowning raises concerns about Virginia's lack of swim camp safety rules Melissa Hipolit

The Virginia Department of Education said it has initiated an investigation into the situation. However, a spokesperson for VDOE said SwimRVA is not a licensed program and therefore does not have to follow any state-mandated ratios or staff qualification standards for swimming instructors.

On Saturday, hundreds of motorcyclists brought teddy bears and wore blue while riding in honor of King, who loved adventure and learning.

Watch: He loved motorcycles. So 600 RVA riders strapped teddy bears to their bikes in his honor

He loved motorcycles. So 600 RVA riders strapped teddy bears to their bikes in his honor

Stone said the outpouring of support has meant a great deal to the family.

"King is loved, and he has a village, and the village is hurting right now. Please continue to support us and keep us in your prayers because in the days after, we're going to need it more than ever," Stone said.

A GoFundMe has been established for a service for King.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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